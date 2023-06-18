The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth's reputation 'injured' by brawl in Woolworths

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated June 18 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Entertainment Venues Manager Peter Ross says it's unfair that "one little thing" like a fight in Woolies can go viral and spoil Tamworth's reputation. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Entertainment Venues Manager Peter Ross says it's unfair that "one little thing" like a fight in Woolies can go viral and spoil Tamworth's reputation. Picture by Gareth Gardner

It's difficult to change a city's reputation, especially when the city catches national attention for fights in Woolworths.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.