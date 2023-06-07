POLICE in Tamworth have stepped up their investigation into a wild brawl that erupted in an East Tamworth supermarket.
Oxley police have warned charges, and or arrests, are to come for the physical fight that broke out in Eastpoint Woolworths on June 1.
For another day running, Oxley investigators have been searching for those suspected to be behind the altercation, interviewing witnesses and trawling through CCTV footage and mobile phone vision.
A man and a woman - who police suspect was injured in the fight - are wanted for questioning in connection to the investigation, after they left the scene before officers arrived.
The brawl between the men and women unfolded about 5pm on June 1 in the store, off Roderick Street.
No arrests or charges had been laid as of Wednesday morning but police warned action would be taken.
Officers are searching for the man and a woman, seen in vision in the store, who left Woolworths in a blue Subaru before speaking to investigators.
"Whilst police were able to speak to the other parties involved the male and female left prior to police arrival," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"It is believed that they left in blue Subaru sedan with P- plates.
"It is also believed the female sustained some injuries.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information are urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
In the video footage - which has gone viral since it was uploaded to social media - one woman can be heard saying "hold my baby" before she gets involved.
Bystanders can be seen trying to hold back some of those involved.
Police said a verbal argument broke out between shoppers which soon escalated and turned physical.
