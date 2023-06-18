Organisers are preparing for one of the largest AgQuips in the event's history, with exhibitor applications starting to flood in.
The heightened interest in the event comes off the back of the recent success of Farmfest.
General manager for AgQuip Kate Nugent said it will be a special year.
"Over the past twelve months with the return to the in-person event and AgQuip's celebration of 50 years, there has been enormous interest and enquiry generated from across the globe," she said.
Over the course of three days ion Gunnedah, the country's largest primary industry business event will showcase more than 850 principal exhibitors and 3000 companies, ready to display sales opportunities, big farm machinery, the latest technology and everything in between.
Organisers are expecting visitor turn out to be in the "tens-of-thousands", from across Australia and overseas
"An important aspect of AON AgQuip is it's long been recognised as a social hub for farmers and graziers to meet-up annually," Ms Nugent said.
"Most importantly, the enormous economic benefits which are valued at tens-of-millions of dollars which feed back into the local and regional communities across NSW and Australia," she said.
Over the last 50 years organisers have continued to evolve the event.
From the first AgQuip, which was staged at the Gunnedah Riverside Racecourse in 1973, to the early 90's, which saw the debut of various livestock such as alpacas and ostrich farming, nothing is what it used to be.
In 2022 the event bounced back bigger than ever, after a long two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets are now available for AgQuip, which will be held in Gunnedah from Tuesday, August 22, to Thursday, August 24.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
