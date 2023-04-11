The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Youtuber Jamie Zhu documents his time in Tamworth, Australia's most obese city

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated April 11 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Zhu is a Sydney-based youtuber and influencer. Picture supplied.
Jamie Zhu is a Sydney-based youtuber and influencer. Picture supplied.

A Sydney-based influencer and youtuber has sought to shine a light on the obesity crisis gripping Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.