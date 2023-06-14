Vehicle theft in the New England North West has risen by 67 per cent in the past year to sit at a record high, according to new data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR).
Between March 2022 to April 2023, Tamworth and Moree had the highest number of vehicles stolen in the region with 194 and 135 respectively, while Armidale and Inverell had the highest number of stolen vehicles recovered with 97.6 per cent and 92.2 per cent respectively.
BOCSAR reports vehicle theft across regional NSW is now much higher than at any point in the past five years, and well above pre-pandemic levels.
Stolen vehicles have higher recovery rates in regional areas compared to Greater Sydney, which BOCSAR suggests could be blamed on opportunistic crimes for joyriding and transport.
The data indicates young people are responsible for the increase in vehicle theft in regional NSW. Forty-one per cent of thefts are committed by young males, compared to young females at eight per cent.
Chair of Tamworth Regional Council's Community Safety Committee and deputy mayor Mark Rodda said he was disappointed but "not surprised" by the figures, and points to the warmer months of the year providing the most activity.
"During the warmer months, I think for anybody - particularly those living in South Tamworth - there is rarely a night that goes by when you do not hear car pursuits and sirens," he said.
"Increasingly all areas of Tamworth are being impacted by [vehicle] theft, with tastes running to the expensive European vehicles in East Tamworth, and perpetrators encouraged by reports and images on social media."
Cr Rodda said the police were doing "as good a job as they can", and he hoped the numbers would encourage the NSW government to provide more resources, not only for police but for young offender programs, such as BackTrack.
Contrary to the latest figures, BOCSAR data shows there has been a long-term decline in motor vehicle theft in NSW in the past two decades.
Stolen vehicle numbers reached a historic low in September 2021 following two COVID-19 lockdowns, but have been steadily increasing since.
The numbers show the most frequently brands of stolen vehicles were Toyota, Holden, and Ford, while the vehicle makes with the highest rate of theft were Holdens, Jeeps, and Land Rovers.
Common vehicle makes with the largest percentage increase in theft in the five years to March 2023 were Kias, Jeeps, Isuzus, Land Rovers, and Volkswagens.
Older vehicles were more susceptible to theft than recent models.
The New England North West data dwarfs figures from other NSW regions.
Vehicle theft in the Richmond-Tweed is up 35 per cent, Far West and Orana 31 per cent, Mid North Coast 21 per cent, and Central West 16 per cent.
