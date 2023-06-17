Andrew Collins celebrated his selection in the extended NSW Country Cockatoos squad with probably his best performance in a Pirates jersey this season as they completed the first round with a 66-27 win over Walcha on Saturday.
The prop was one of five Central North players named in the training squad released just a few hours before the game.
Front row partner-turned rival Henry Leslie (Walcha), Quirindi's Daniel Calavassy and Hamish Dunbar, and Narrabri's Josh Schwager also feature in the 36-strong squad, which will assemble for a camp in Sydney on July 15.
READ ALSO: Live scores: footy action in real time
Back to Saturday's game, and it was a tougher battle than the scoreline suggests.
The Rams led at several stages in the first half, and then after two quick tries trailed by only six points with half an hour to play.
But Pirates were quick with the response, and energised by some big defence from Collins to deny the Rams close to the line not long after, really turned the screws up front to kick away.
"It was a very scrappy first half from us. We were just a bit loose and just made too many errors that first 20-30 minutes," Pirates co-coach Todd Pascoe said of the performance.
"The second half we played a lot better, we played more direct and the boys got on top in the scrum. And once we got on top in the scrum..... it all went from there and we got a bit dominant in the forwards."
Their scrum superiority was already starting to show in the first half, and it was probably down to their scrum, and a few handy scrum penalties, that they led 28-15 at half-time.
That, and some astute kicking from Brendan Rixon and Jayden Kitchener-Waters to make the Rams have to continually work out of their half.
On what wasn't the warmest day in Walcha, nor the coldest, spectators were treated to some entertaining rugby.
Ed Cordingley had the Rams' supporters on their feet in the opening minutes, with the former Country back beating a couple of defenders and racing 30m down the sideline to score after only three minutes.
But Pirates hit straight back, Llewyn Rapana crossing after a charging run from Nick McCrohan.
It was a sign of what was to come in the first half with the lead changing hands another three times, a try on the stroke of half-time off a driving maul from a scrum penalty giving Pirates a 13 point lead at half-time.
When Ryan Witherdin then scored early in the second half following another scrum penalty, Pirates appeared to have the game well in their control.
But a charge down try to Sione Kamoto, followed up by a brilliant individual effort from Wally Davidson got the Rams back in it. In the blink of an eye, Pirates' seemingly comfortable 33-15 lead had become 33-27.
Pascoe was really happy with the way they responded and highlighted Collins in that.
After Shaquille Ervine had pushed their advantage back out beyond 10 points, the Rams had a great opportunity to close the gap again. However with Collins leading the charge, they held out several pick and drive raids from the Rams metres out before eventually winning the turnover.
"He pulled off a couple of big hits one after the other and then forced the error," Pascoe said.
"It was a big effort, especially him playing last weekend (in the country championships)."
It was a big moment and contributed to what he thought was overall one of Collins' "better games he's had this year".
Hamish McLaren was again also really good for them, and Jackson Sharpe coming in at half-back. He finished with two tries and "did some good things".
"But I think as a forward pack in the second half they all took ownership there. They all sort of really just took it upon themselves to sort of get that dominance," Pascoe said.
The win has them in second heading into the second round.
Gunnedah sit on top after completing an undefeated first round with a 42-12 thrashing of grand final nemesis Narrabri.
That was only other first grade game played with Inverell forfeiting to Scone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.