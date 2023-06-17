The Northern Daily Leader
Central North Rugby: Pirates wrap up first round with 66-27 win over Walcha

By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 17 2023 - 10:25pm, first published 6:59pm
Andrew Collins celebrated his selection in the extended NSW Country Cockatoos squad with probably his best performance in a Pirates jersey this season as they completed the first round with a 66-27 win over Walcha on Saturday.

