Michael Brian Fox in custody for bail breach after accessing internet

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 5:00pm
A MAN accused of possessing child abuse and bestiality material has been taken into custody after he breached his bail by accessing the internet.

