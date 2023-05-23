NEW figures reveal just how much Tamworth companies, businessmen and women and residents donated ahead of the March state election.
The new data released by the NSW Electoral Commission shows candidates and political parties in Tamworth received more than $40,000 in declared donations.
The Leader crunched the numbers which showed 31 donations were made ahead of the March 25 date totalling $40,513.18.
According to the figures, the National Party of Australia received $32,130 in donations from the Tamworth area.
Individual local donors include Tamworth businessman Gregory Roy Upton, who donated more than $5000 to the Nationals; Murray John O'Keefe - who is a current serving Gunnedah councillor and mining manager - donated $1330 to the Nationals; Thomas Henry Hellmann donated $5000 to the Liberal Party; and Rupert Michael Steel donated $1065 to the Liberals.
Tamworth businesses that made donations included Apollo Engineering, Belmore Engineering, and Tamex Transport; along with Quirindi-based business Castle Mountain Mining and Gunnedah business Kelaher Mining all donated $1200 each.
However, despite the large number of donations not a single cent was declared locally for the Labor Party.
The Liberal Party was given $6065 in donations; the Greens received $1318.18, and the Elizabeth Farrelly Independents group received $1000 locally.
As part of the Election Funding, Expenditure and Disclosures Act, all reportable political donations of $1000 or more, contributed in the lead-up to the 2023 NSW State election must be made available to the public.
Donors who made multiple contributions which totalled more than $1000 also have to be declared, under the state laws.
The data disclosures show more than $6.5 million was donated in some 5100 declared contributions in the lead up to the 2023 NSW election.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
