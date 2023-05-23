The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
News

Tamworth political donors give $40,513.18 ahead of the March state election

RC
By Rachel Clark
May 24 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Political posters plastered across the Tamworth region in the lead up to March state-wide election. Picture by Gareth Garnder.
Political posters plastered across the Tamworth region in the lead up to March state-wide election. Picture by Gareth Garnder.

NEW figures reveal just how much Tamworth companies, businessmen and women and residents donated ahead of the March state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.