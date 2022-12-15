The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Corey James Hall refused bail for rehabilitation, accused of armed robberies at Tamworth's Coffee Run and Domino's

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN ICE user accused of holding up a Tamworth coffee shop and pizza store at gunpoint has had his bid to leave jail and to go to rehab knocked back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.