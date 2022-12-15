AN ICE user accused of holding up a Tamworth coffee shop and pizza store at gunpoint has had his bid to leave jail and to go to rehab knocked back.
Tamworth Local Court heard on Thursday Corey James Hall had a bed waiting for him at a residential drug and alcohol facility but was facing "extremely serious" robbery charges.
Magistrate Julie Soars found the 27-year-old had not shown a strong enough cause to be released.
"My responsibility is to the community, I cannot grant him bail today," she told the court.
"He's charged with some extremely serious offences."
The court heard there was forensic evidence linking Hall to the alleged armed robberies at Coffee Run and Domino's Pizza, both in West Tamworth.
Ms Soars said the use of the drug ice was a "scourge" in the wider community and in Tamworth specifically, and acknowledged that Hall had turned to drugs after living through "appalling" trauma.
Rayshele Martin from the DPP had flagged that she strongly opposed Hall's release from custody.
She said she understood Hall's background but that the alleged offending was serious.
"The Crown case is very strong in these matters," she told the court.
She said the police investigation had turned up CCTV from both alleged hold-ups and there was DNA found allegedly linking Hall to a cash drawer and a stolen car.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Rachel Howell indicated Hall planned to defend the charges, meaning he could face delays with district court dates being set down almost a year in advance.
"The matter will likely go to trial," she told the court.
She said his continued detention was not justified while a rehab bed waiting for him.
"He's never completed rehabilitation before ... he has a genuine need," she said.
She told the court Hall was in Clarence Correctional Centre and there weren't programs or work available to him.
He will now remain in prison over Christmas after Ms Soars adjourned his robbery charges to March.
"Sir, that's the best I can do today," she told Hall, who appeared by via video link.
"Keep working on your rehabilitation so far as you can."
"Thank you, Your Honour," he replied.
Hall was arrested in the hours after police were called to reports of a robbery at gunpoint at Coffee Run on the morning of August 3.
Officers raided a Denne Street home and seized items as part of their investigation.
Hall is accused of smashing his way into the Bridge Street business through a window and threatening an employee for cash.
The 40-year-old man working at the time was hospitalised with shock.
Hall faces a further allegation that he was the gunman that held up Domino's Pizza in West Tamworth about 9pm on June 14 and fled with the cash drawer.
The DPP confirmed it would be pressing ahead with two counts of robbery armed with a dangerous weapon, which can carry up to 25 years behind bars if found guilty, as well as stealing and driving a car.
Not keeping a firearm safely has been listed as a related charge. The court heard the firearm allegedly involved was a "replica".
Hall has not yet been required to enter pleas.
Lawyers will meet to discuss issues in the matter before it returns to court in the new year.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
