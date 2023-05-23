The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Vishal Rohitesh Naidu refused bail after alleged break and enter in West Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 23 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vishal Rohitesh Naidu allegedly stole heirlooms and personal items from two properties on In Street, West Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Vishal Rohitesh Naidu allegedly stole heirlooms and personal items from two properties on In Street, West Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner

EXPENSIVE tools, a folder of childhood awards and toy trains stuffed in a sock are just some of the items police allege a man stole as part of a daylight spree on a Tamworth street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.