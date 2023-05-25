A SECOND bid for bail has been knocked back for a woman accused of a crime spree which stretched across Tamworth, Gunnedah and Moree.
Angela Lam will remain behind bars after making an unsuccessful bail application in Tamworth Local Court this week after she was arrested for a string of aggravated robbery and dangerous weapon charges.
Magistrate Julie Soars said she could not be satisfied the 32-year-old would "comply with any bail conditions".
She said Lam was already on strict bail conditions, and was in breach of a curfew at the time of the fresh offending.
"I can't find the risk reduced," Ms Soars told the court.
Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Courtney Edstein offered up strict bail conditions to "mitigate risks".
She said Lam had agreed to steer clear of Tamworth; abide by a curfew; report daily to police; be of good behaviour; and have no contact with the co-accused who remains before the courts.
"She's relatively young and this is her first time in custody," Miss Edstein said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie opposed bail on the "very serious matters".
"Protection of the community is a strong factor," he told the court.
"There's a fail to appear risk on that basis, as well as the seriousness of the offences."
He said compliance with bail was "just not established today".
Lam was arrested, alongside 30-year-old Tyrone Charles Brown, earlier this month after a joint operation between Oxley and New England police.
Police allege a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were threatened with a knife by the pair in Cole Road in West Tamworth at about 2am on May 12.
Officers responded to reports Lam, and the co-accused, had made off with the man's Subaru Liberty after the alleged armed robbery.
Two days later, at about 3:10am, New England officers tried to stop a Ford Everest, which had been reported stolen from a home in Gunnedah, on the Gwydir Highway near Pallamallawa.
Officers gave chase and a pursuit was sparked when the Ford failed to stop, police claim.
The Ford came to a stop on Boland Drive in Moree after police successfully deployed road spikes.
Officers allege two occupants ran from the scene.
The pair were captured and taken to Moree Police Station for questioning and later charged.
Lam is facing two charges of aggravated break-and-enter and commit serious indictable offence; two counts of riding in a stolen car; aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon; and stealing a motor vehicle.
Lam has not yet been required to enter pleas.
Lam will remain in custody until the case returns to court in July.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
