COUNCILLORS will soon see more cash hit their bank accounts in a bid to make the job more attractive.
The kitty used to pay Tamworth Regional Councillors will increase by $3235 after elected representatives voted to beef up their pay packages.
Councillor Brooke Southwell said the three per cent pay rise was an absolute necessity to "remunerate people fairly" and help more women and young people join the ranks.
"Better decision making is from a diversity of people," she said at a public meeting.
READ ALSO:
"It's an absolute honour to be a councillor, but it does take a substantial amount of time and effort."
After you crunch the numbers, councillor Phil Betts said the hourly pay rate worked out to be less than $6 for councillors.
He said in the past he had voted against increases to councillor pay, but supported the rise as a "great investment" in the future of council.
"To encourage young people to get involved in local government I think this is necessary," he said.
The pay increase comes out of a recent recommendation from the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal.
But not everyone backed the cash boost.
Deputy mayor Mark Rodda said approving the increase would be a "bad look" to Tamworth ratepayers.
"Think about the optics of voting ourselves an increase in the current circumstances," he said to his fellow councillors.
Cr Rodda said they should stand in "solidarity", and "bear the brunt" of cost of living pressures with the community.
Fellow councillor Bede Burke hit back and suggested specific representatives could "opt out" of the increase if they weren't satisfied.
"I don't know an employee in Australia who will not accept a pay rise this year," Cr Burke said.
"Everyone's been under incredible cost pressures."
Councillors Burke and Judy Coates said they had never even claimed travel reimbursements, despite the kilometres they clock up across the region.
Mayor Russell Webb said if the council didn't try and create a more equitable environment, they would be "doing the community a disservice".
The money will be reallocated from the unrestricted cash pot into the mayoral and councillor annual fees budget for the next financial year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.