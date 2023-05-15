A MAN and a woman have been denied bail, accused of a crime spree spanning from Tamworth to Gunnedah and onto Moree.
Angela Lam, 31, and 30-year-old Tyrone Charles Brown are staring down the barrel of up to 25 years behind bars, if found guilty of an aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon in Tamworth.
The pair were captured after a joint operation between Oxley and New England police over the weekend and charged with a raft of offences.
Police claim a 42-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were threatened with a knife by an unknown man and woman in Cole Road in West Tamworth about 2am on May 12.
Officers were called to the location following reports of an armed robbery before the offenders allegedly fled in the man's Subaru Liberty.
Then, about 3.10am on May 14, New England police tried to stop a Ford Everest on the Gwydir Highway at Pallamallawa. Checks revealed the car was earlier reported stolen from a Gunnedah home.
Police said when the Ford failed to stop, officers gave chase and called a pursuit.
Police then successfully deployed road spikes and the Ford eventually stopped on Boland Drive in Moree. Two occupants ran from the scene but were captured after a short foot pursuit.
The pair were taken to Moree Police Station for questioning and were eventually charged.
Both are facing charges of aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon - a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 25 years' imprisonment, if convicted.
Lam also faces two charges of aggravated break-and-enter and commit serious indictable offence; two counts of being carried in a stolen car; and stealing a motor vehicle.
Brown faces additional charges of taking and driving a stolen car; two counts of aggravated break-and-enter; police pursuit; stealing a motor vehicle; and carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension.
Both appeared in an out-of-sessions bail hearing in Tamworth court on Sunday, and both had their bids for bail rejected in Moree Local Court on Monday.
The pair have been ordered to stay in custody, with the cases adjourned to Tamworth court later this year.
