'No other option' but to cut services in face of emergency 'cost shifting'

LETTERS from Russell Webb are set to reach the mailboxes of a long list of politicians as council grapples with a "highly damaging" hit to the wallet.
The Tamworth Regional Council mayor has plans to write to elected representatives after a state government decision to increase council's costs threatened to reduce and decline local services.
The threat stems from the NSW government's decision to axe the emergency services levy subsidy - the cost imposed on local councils to fund the state's emergency services budget.
In a report written by Cr Webb, which will go before a public council meeting on Tuesday, the mayor said the local council's contribution to the pot has increased by $734,410.
READ ALSO:
He said this alone will chew up almost half of council's rate income for the next financial year.
"NSW councils will have no option other than to make cuts to infrastructure and services expenditure," he said in the report.
What has been dubbed "cost shifting at its worse" is expected to significantly erode the approved 3.7 per cent rate increase for the next financial year, and leave council with no means to recover costs, the mayor said.
The "last minute decision" to impose the added cost comes after council had already placed its new operational plan and budget on public exhibition for community comment.
On Tuesday, Cr Webb will seek the support of fellow councillors to call on the state government to restore the subsidy, help councils recover the full cost, and develop a fairer and more transparent way to fund emergency services.
The hit to council's pocket comes as the organisation stares down the barrel of a grim financial future across the next four years.
Budget papers reveal the local council is expected to face a $3.9 million drop in short term and emergency funding cash.
Previously, Cr Webb told the Leader there would be no cuts to community services as a way to claw back the cash, "at this stage".
But conversations will need to take place "because things are going to get fiscally tough", Cr Webb said.
Selling off unnecessary and underused council owned land and other assets has been slated as a financially responsible move by deputy mayor Mark Rodda.
If supported by councillors on Tuesday, Cr Webb will write to the Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib, Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, Local Government NSW president Darriea Turley and Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal chair Carmel Donnelly.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.