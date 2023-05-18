A COURT has heard a woman guilty of drug supply was a "street level" dealer growing cannabis "in a pot at the back step" of her Tamworth home.
Kim Maree Taylor was hit with two-year good behaviour orders in Tamworth Local Court, and had to forfeit more than $7000 to the Crown and a prohibited plant.
The 37-year-old West Tamworth woman was found guilty of supplying cannabis leaf, and dealing with the proceeds of crime, following a hearing.
At sentencing, magistrate Rodney Brender told the court Taylor's phone records made it "clear" she had "engaged in drug supply".
READ ALSO:
"It's illegal and damages the community," he said.
The court heard the charges stemmed from a two-week period in February, last year.
Defence solicitor Alex Floyd told the court the amount of drugs Taylor had supplied did not warrant a jail sentence.
"It was simply in a pot at the back step," he said.
"She's a street-level dealer of cannabis."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington told the court Taylor needed to be "held to account", and the community should be "protected".
"The community does expect that drug dealers are dealt with appropriately," she said.
Mr Brender said that while drug supply was a "serious crime", and carries up to 10 years' imprisonment, Taylor's "limited criminal history", a lack of planning, and a "relatively low level of dealing", was in her "favour".
"There was some element of planning, but it wasn't a high-level, sophisticated operation," Mr Brender told the court.
Mr Brender said Taylor would have to forfeit $7235 from cannabis sales, and forfeit the prohibited plant.
He said paying losing the money would be "quite a hit" to Taylor and didn't impose fines or community service.
Taylor was also convicted of cultivating a prohibited plant, but had no penalty imposed.
One charge of possessing a prohibited drug was withdrawn; while she was found not guilty after hearing of possessing a prohibited plant.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.