The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Tamworth Regional Council's has 'contingency plans' for $79.8m performing arts and cultural centre

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said "hard financial decisions" will have to be made about what the organisation can deliver. Pictures by TRC and Gareth Gardner
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said "hard financial decisions" will have to be made about what the organisation can deliver. Pictures by TRC and Gareth Gardner

THE SPOTLIGHT won't hit centre stage on a brand new, multi-million dollar performing arts centre for at least four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.