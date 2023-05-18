THE SPOTLIGHT won't hit centre stage on a brand new, multi-million dollar performing arts centre for at least four years.
A "very detailed design" is waiting in the wings, but the perfect location for Tamworth Regional Council's $79.8 million performing arts and culture precinct is yet to be met with a standing ovation.
Council's general manager Paul Bennett has confirmed the new facility, which has been on the agenda since 2017, will not be performance ready when their 15-year sub-lease runs out on the Capitol Theatre in November.
He said the proposed Parry site, near the library and art gallery on Peel Street, was still a "strong contender", but other options, "contingency plans", and a lease extension are on the table.
READ ALSO:
"This is a major commitment on behalf of the city, and the whole region," Mr Bennett said.
"We've got to make sure it's situated in a way to have the best exposure, the best opportunity for other commercial developments, and the best return on the investment for the community.
Last year, council was forced to go back to the drawing board and re-scope the plans for the new precinct to fit a smaller budget.
A 100-seat recital room, 200-seat amphitheatre, and a recording studio were slashed from the plans at the time.
Mr Bennett said once complete, the "dynamic facility" will be more than just a performing arts centre.
"We want to integrate all sorts of business opportunities and housing opportunities," he said.
But as the organisation stares down the barrel of a grim financial future, mayor Russell Webb said more "hard financial decisions" about what can be delivered would have to be made.
He said many projects would depend on the community's "appetite", their feelings towards a "rate rise", and their "commitment" to growing facilities across the region.
"We will be moving forward at the same pathway we've been going on at the moment," he said.
"Nothing is going to happen in the next six months, and nothing is going to happen in the next 12 months."
No funds have been set aside for the project in Council's Annual Plan and Budget for the next financial year.
Mr Bennett said council will "certainly continue to deliver performing arts in the city", with other "tremendous facilities", like the Town Hall and Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre, slated as understudies.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, who has recently been appointed Shadow Minister for Arts and Heritage, told the Leader he would work "hand in glove" with council to get the project funded.
"Council have got some work to do in terms of refining that scope for the project and getting it ready to present," Mr Anderson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.