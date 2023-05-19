In a world where hatred can spread like wildfire, Tamworth Pride wants to remind members of the LGBTIQA+ community, they are not alone.
To raise awareness for International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), Tamworth Pride will be hosting a discussion circle where people can share their experiences.
"People see all this stuff in media and on social media and social media is one of those things that reaches everyone," Tamworth Pride president William Weller said.
"So there is a huge amount of this stuff coming out on social media. Even in a community that's kind of remote, like Tamworth."
Mr Weller said they decided to adjust the event this year to suit the current climate.
"Last year was a bit more of a formal set-up than what we're doing this year," he said.
"I thought this year, especially with what's going on, it might be good to have just a bit more of an informal discussion."
After recent incidents directed towards members of the Tamworth pride community, Mr Weller said the timing of these discussions is more important than ever.
"It's really important to have these discussions and help people feel that they are supported," he said.
"So that way if there is stuff that they are concerned about they know there is a group here who are willing to talk to them, share their experiences and stuff that has helped them."
In recent years the Australian pride community has witnessed a rise in anti-trans rallies, hate speech online, and drag queen story times being shutdown.
The IDAHOBIT day theme for this year - Together always: united in diversity - signifies how important it is for members and allies of the community to support one another.
"We've got drag queens in Tamworth and we've got people who are trans in Tamworth," Mr Weller said.
"I hope people see that it's still really important to have these conversations and that they'll be able to hear from people who've experienced transphobia or homophobia."
The event will be held at 2pm this Saturday May 20, at the Tamworth Community Centre on Darling Street.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
