The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Community

Tamworth Pride Inc hosts discussion circle for IDAHOBIT Day, May 20

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated May 19 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Pride Inc. president William Weller and Tamworth Pride Inc. social engagement officer Sandra Crane. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Tamworth Pride Inc. president William Weller and Tamworth Pride Inc. social engagement officer Sandra Crane. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

In a world where hatred can spread like wildfire, Tamworth Pride wants to remind members of the LGBTIQA+ community, they are not alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.