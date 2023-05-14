SUSSING out what assets can be sold off could be a solution to stop council looking like a penny-pinching "bloated beast".
As Tamworth Regional Council stares down the barrel of a grim financial future deputy mayor Mark Rodda has asked what can be put under the hammer to help claw back the cash.
Cr Rodda said between parcels of unused land, and opportunities for investment at the airport, the organisation was faced with a multitude of "opportunities" for new revenue streams.
"There are plenty of people around the community that look at council as a bloated beast who reach into their pockets," he said at a public meeting.
READ ALSO:
Selling off "unnecessary land" would be a way to avoid "the impact of rate increases" on residents, the deputy mayor said.
Putting assets on the market is one of the options on the table as council prepares for a $3.9 million drop in short-term and emergency cash on hand, during the next four years.
Councillor Judy Coates said considering the "really tough time" and "degree of uncertainty" the organisation has faced, there was a "pretty good plan" for the future.
"A budget is always a difficult balancing act," she said.
And putting parcels of land up for sale could also help free up space for "affordable housing", she said.
Council's draft Annual Plan and Budget for the next financial year reveals the multi-million dollar decline could also be saved by a decline in services, reviews into grant funding, and special rate variations.
Mayor Russell Webb told the Leader no cuts to services will be made until the community is consulted.
"We won't be cutting any services at this stage," he said.
But conversations will need to take place "because things are going to get fiscally tough", Cr Webb said.
Maintaining services, growing the city, or stepping into decline will be the options up for debate.
But progress at the Global Gateway Park could be a saving grace for council as land is snapped up by developers.
"Buying the land where the Global Gateway Park is, was one of the best decisions council made in terms of financial management and financial security for the city," Cr Webb said.
Selling off other council assets will be subject to "a lot of thought", and will form part of a long-term strategy, Cr Webb said.
Council's draft Annual Plan and Budget, Statement of Revenue Policy, and Fees and Charges document are on public exhibition until June 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.