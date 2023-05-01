Ratepayers in the Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) area could be forced to fork out an extra $420,000 annually, if an increase to the emergency services levy goes ahead.
Increases to the levy were suspended by the state coalition government during COVID, temporarily easing the pressure on the 128 councils statewide, including 11 councils in the New England region.
But speaking at a recent meeting with local government heads in Sydney, NSW government representatives said the state would no longer continue to absorb the annual increase to the levy.
Currently, councils pay about 11.7 per cent of the levy, whereas the state pays 14.6 per cent. The shortfall of 73.7 per cent is picked up by insurance premiums.
TRC mayor Russell Webb said the state government needs to rethink how the emergency services are funded, saying ratepayers simply "can't afford this" increase.
"There will be some things that will have to be cut out of the budget at the moment," Mr Webb said, referring to the council budget that will be released in the weeks ahead.
"But another $420,000 shortfall on top of that is going to impact on a whole lot of services...the exact services can't be identified at the moment."
READ ALSO
The hike includes an increase of 18.5 per cent for Fire and Rescue NSW and a 73 per cent increase to the State Emergency Services.
Nearby, the Tenterfield Shire Council will have to pay an additional $222,842 across the 6,800 people in their region.
Tenterfield Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said this amount will be taken from the $187,760 that the council will receive from the 4.2 per cent rate rise that was recently approved by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for the 2023 to 2024 financial year.
"It's a bit of a blow, I have to say," Ms Petrie said.
"This is why it is so important that when we do have disasters, that there is good management so that the costs don't escalate because ultimately those costs come back to the community."
Glen Innes Shire Council will have to pay about $121,000, Mayor Rob Banham said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.