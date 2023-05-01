The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Council

NSW councils hit with increase to emergency services levy

RG
By Rachel Gray
May 1 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Russell Webb
Mayor Russell Webb

Ratepayers in the Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) area could be forced to fork out an extra $420,000 annually, if an increase to the emergency services levy goes ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.