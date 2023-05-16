A TEENAGE girl has been taken to hospital while three others have escaped serious injury after a car and truck crashed in separate incidents.
NSW Ambulance and police and fire crews rushed to Bingara Road at Myall Creek shortly before 9am on Tuesday after reports of a rollover.
A triple zero call reported three people were inside the single vehicle rollover, which occurred about 8.45am.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said two occupants managed to get out of the wreckage but a female, believed to be aged in her teens, was still in the vehicle.
Paramedics treated her for injuries to her back, shoulder and hip.
She was then taken by ambulance to Bingara's Multi-Purpose Service hospital for assessment by doctors.
The two other patients were assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment, the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, firefighters said a truck driver "amazingly" managed to keep his trailer upright after crashing on the New England Highway on Monday afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews, backed by Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers, police and ambulance officers were called to the highway at Dundee about 3.10pm.
A north-bound semi-trailer lost control on the highway and left the road, striking a culvert.
The impact caused the trailer to detach but firefighters said "amazingly" the load managed to remain upright before the trailer came to a stop, blocking part of the highway.
Paramedics assessed the driver at the scene, who escaped injury.
The crash ruptured the fuel tanks of the truck. Firefighters worked at the scene to contain and mop up the diesel spill and stop the tanks from leaking further fuel.
The area was then rendered safe before the highway could be cleared.
The cause of both crashes is being investigated by New England police.
