A TRUCK driver has been taken to hospital after rolling his vehicle off the highway on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services rushed to the Kamilaroi Highway at Breeza about 9.45am on May 16, after reports a truck had rolled over train tracks.
The crash occurred near the Bulunbulun Road intersection, and traffic was impacted in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics treated a male driver for shock at the scene.
He was taken to Gunnedah hospital for specialist assessment, and was believed to be in a stable condition.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Live Traffic NSW confirmed the highway traffic was affected for a short time.
The road has reopened and there are no delays for motorists.
