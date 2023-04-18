POLICE have identified a man who was hit by a truck in Tamworth four days ago, after a public appeal for help.
Oxley police have confirmed the 33-year-old is from Tamworth and remains in an induced coma.
Late on Tuesday, officers told the Leader the man had now been identified after investigators issued a public appeal for help earlier in the day.
The man remains unconscious in an induced coma in John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle. He is listed in a serious but stable condition.
Police said investigations into the crash are continuing.
INVESTIGATORS have released photos of clothing items in a bid to try and identify a man who remains unconscious in hospital after being hit by a truck in Tamworth.
Police and doctors still can't identify the man - believed to be aged in his 40s - four days on from the accident on Goonoo Goonoo Road in Tamworth.
The man was struck by the passing truck shortly after 8pm on Friday, April 14, near the AELEC turn off.
He remains unconscious, and in a serious but stable condition with police puzzled by who he is.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said police were working to try and identify the man's movements prior to the crash.
"Police are investigating that male and working to identify where he was prior to the impact," he said.
"Police are appealing for public help to identify the man, and where he was in that vicinity prior to the impact."
On Tuesday, investigators released photos of a grey and black cap the man was wearing at the time, along with tan-coloured work boots.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 40s with brown hair, a moustache and beard.
At the time, the man was wearing a black and red jumper, light coloured pants, a cap and work boots.
The truck driver was not injured in the incident but was taken to Tamworth hospital for mandatory testing. He is not accused of any wrongdoing, and police don't expect to lay charges.
Detective Darcy said police were investigating whether the man was walking in the area, or had left a venue nearby, or been in a vehicle, but they needed public help.
"We would request community members to check any CCTV, or if anyone recalls seeing a male in that area, we would urge anyone with information to come forward," he said.
Anyone with any information on who the man might be, or dashcam footage from the area at the time, is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station 6768 2999.
