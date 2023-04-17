POLICE are investigating an incident at a worksite after a man died in hospital from his injuries.
The 63-year-old man was seriously injured in the April 13 incident but his condition deteriorated in hospital and he died on Sunday, New England police have confirmed.
Investigators - as well as SafeWork NSW - are now piecing together the circumstances surrounding the incident at the business off Industrial Drive in Moree.
About 10am on April 13, emergency services including police and paramedics received a triple zero call for help after reports a man was injured in a truck crash.
READ ALSO:
Officers rushed to the scene to find the 63-year-old with serious injuries. He was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being rushed to Moree hospital for emergency treatment.
He remained in a serious condition but died in hospital on April 16.
New England police said on Monday that investigations into the incident are continuing, and a report will now be prepared for the coroner, who will rule on the cause of death.
SafeWork NSW was alerted to the incident and inspectors are believed to be investigating.
Investigations continue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.