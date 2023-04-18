A CORONER has made several recommendations to the NSW Police Force to improve training and resources as part of an inquest into the death of a First Nations man in Moree.
Gomeroi man Gordon Copeland was just 22 years old when he died after falling into the Gwydir River at Yarraman, in Moree.
Mr Copeland - whose family has granted permission to use his photo - was with two others who were running from police who had followed the car they were in in the early hours of July 11 in 2021. They were not involved in a pursuit, the inquest heard.
Police initially searched the riverbank for 13 minutes but his body wasn't found for months despite three large-scale searches.
On Tuesday morning, state coroner Teresa Sullivan said "mistakes were made" by police in the initial stages in their treatment of Mr Copeland's family who were worried about his disappearance.
"These mistakes should be the subject of ongoing reflection and learning," Ms Sullivan said in her findings.
Ms Sullivan detailed "a fundamental breakdown" in communication between officers as well as in their dealings with the family that led to police being on the backfoot and resuming the search several hours after Mr Copeland went into the river.
In front of dozens of family and friends, as well as police, Ms Sullivan delivered her findings in the NSW Coroner's Court, sitting in Moree. The court was told the proud Gomeroi man was a loving son, partner and father.
Ms Sullivan said the "particular circumstances" where Mr Copeland was missing for months while the family searched made it "particularly traumatic".
His body wasn't found until October 2021 by police divers despite desperate searches of the riverbank by his family.
Ms Sullivan said Mr Copeland was found "approximately 447m downstream from the point that it is estimated he entered the river".
Ms Sullivan made six separate recommendations to the NSW Police Force and New England police to review or improve training programs, procedures for rescues and their interactions with First Nations families.
"This has been a tragic case that has affected the community of Moree deeply," she said.
A traditional smoking ceremony was also held outside the courthouse before the inquest findings were delivered.
More to come.
