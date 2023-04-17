The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Jessica Anne Underwood in Tamworth court for first time accused of accessing restricted data of police system

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:30pm
Jessica Anne Underwood did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Monday morning when her case was called. Picture from file
Jessica Anne Underwood did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Monday morning when her case was called. Picture from file

A CIVILIAN employee accused of leaking confidential information in Tamworth from the force's internal police system has been granted more time before she has to enter pleas in court.

