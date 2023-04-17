A CIVILIAN employee accused of leaking confidential information in Tamworth from the force's internal police system has been granted more time before she has to enter pleas in court.
Jessica Anne Underwood did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Monday morning when her case was called for the first time, and her solicitor Sarah Ralston asked for her client to be excused.
"She's not on bail, so that's ok," magistrate Jennifer Atkinson replied.
The Leader can reveal the 33-year-old Tamworth woman is charged with three offences for three incidents spanning September to November, last year, in Tamworth.
It's the police case the information that was accessed was sensitive and restricted data and Underwood allegedly leaked the personal details of another person.
"Obviously the Crown is in this so it's to proceed on indictment?" Ms Atkinson asked, examining the court papers.
Solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Katherine Reardon appeared via video link in court and said the case would remain in the local court.
"These are summary offences being prosecuted by the Director [of Public Prosecutions] formerly Group Six unit," Ms Reardon replied.
When asked if Underwood "wanted the opportunity to get legal advice", Ms Ralston said she was not in a position to enter pleas.
"[We're] not ready to enter a plea yet at this stage, Your Honour," Ms Ralston replied.
"You can have two weeks for legal advice, otherwise I need to keep the matter moving," Ms Atkinson said.
According to court documents, detectives allege Underwood was a public official who intentionally and unlawfully disclosed personal information about another person between the morning of September 28 and the afternoon of October 8. Police allege Underwood only had access to that information in her role and had no lawful excuse to disclose it.
Detectives further allege she accessed or modified the restricted data held in the force's internal police computer system during a nine-minute window on the night of October 7. Police allege Underwood knew that access was unauthorised.
She's further accused of the same offence of accessing restricted data across a four-minute window on November 22 in Tamworth.
Police were tipped off in October, last year, and launched an internal investigation, led by Oxley detectives.
After extensive investigations, detectives charged the 33-year-old with three offences on March 2.
Police confirmed in March the woman's employment was terminated.
The case was adjourned until May, but Underwood is not on bail.
