A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Tamworth.
Oxley police are still trying to piece together the circumstances of the crash on Goonoo Goonoo Road on Friday night.
Shortly after 8pm, the pedestrian - a man aged in his 40s - was struck by a truck that was travelling on the road.
Emergency services rushed to the scene about 8.10pm after triple zero calls for help.
Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene for multiple serious injuries.
He was rushed to Tamworth hospital before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for emergency treatment.
Police said he is listed in a serious but stable condition.
A man who was behind the wheel of the truck was not injured in the crash. He was taken to Tamworth hospital for mandatory testing.
"Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash," a NSW Police spokesperson told the Leader.
Meanwhile, a two car collision forced the closure of the New England Highway, on the outskirts of Tamworth, on Saturday morning.
Police closed the road shortly after 6am after two vehicles collided on the highway, near the intersection of Spains Lane and Whitehouse Lane, at Kingswood.
Emergency services worked to free the occupants who were treated at the scene and taken to Tamworth hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Motorists were diverted around the scene for several hours with drivers turned around at the Burgmanns Lane intersection of the highway, and onto the Werris Creek Road through to Quirindi. Northbound motorists were diverted off the highway at Wallabadah.
Investigations continue into both incidents.
