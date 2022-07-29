THE INQUEST of Gomeroi man Gordon Copeland wrapped up in Moree on Friday afternoon after two weeks of evidence.
The court heard statements from Mr Copeland's family members in the final hours of the inquest, though the details of what they said cannot be reported for legal reasons.
Recommendations from counsel were heard on Thursday, including a call for a new law to be made in Mr Copeland's name.
Barrister Bill Neild told the court the Copeland family had asked him to strongly advocate for "Gordon's Law".
He said it related to police pursuing people - whether they were suspected of committing a crime or for some other reason - near a dangerous body of water.
"The family are greatly concerned and want to ensure that what happened to Gordon does not happen to anyone els," he said.
Lawyer Imogen Hogan, representing Mr Copeland's partner Josephine Brown, said what happened to Mr Copeland was not an isolated incident.
She said it was part of the intergenerational disempowerment of Aboriginal people.
Ms Hogan drew attention to the fact that Mr Copeland's funeral was held just two days before Ms Brown gave birth to their third son, and that Mr Copeland's uncle had passed away in a police pursuit.
"This community is scared and this community deserves better," Ms Hogan said.
"Josephine can't lose Gordon Copeland Jnr; this family can't lose another Gordon Copeland."
Mr Copeland's body was found three months after he disappeared into the Gwydir River at Moree during a police incident in the early hours of July 10, 2021.
The coronial inquest into his death began in Moree on Monday, July 18.
Counsel assisting the coroner Dr Peggy Dwyer said that a determination would have to be made if a police "pursuit" did technically take place before Mr Copeland disappeared in the river.
"The legal definition, in my submission, is not satisfied," Dr Dwyer said.
"That doesn't mean the decision to follow a vehicle was appropriate."
Dr Dwyer said the risk to the occupants of the vehicle and other road users was "not worth it".
"This has been the subject of a lot of discussion," she said.
"There are other jurisdictions in Australia that have changed their policies."
She said she was going to suggest the coroner make a recommendation for consideration of the NSW Commissioner as a result of the facts of Mr Copeland's case.
A number of recommendations will be made in writing to the coroner, who will then make her findings.
