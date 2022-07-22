The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Gomeroi man Gordon Copeland inquest Moree: police officers at Gwydir River scene give evidence

CB
By Cady Biddle
Updated July 22 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRUELLING TERRAIN: The site of the search where Gordon Copeland went missing. Photos: Jacinta Dickins, ALS

A freshly-attested police officer has told an inquest he is not racist after he could be heard swearing and joking during the search for missing Gomeroi man Gordon Copeland in Moree last year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Cady Biddle

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.