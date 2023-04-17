The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth: NSW water minister Rose Jackson concerned with Dungowan Dam project

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
April 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor minister Rose Jackson has stepped into Kevin Anderson's former portfolio as water minister, but does not share his support of Dungowan Dam. Picture by Belinda Soole
Labor minister Rose Jackson has stepped into Kevin Anderson's former portfolio as water minister, but does not share his support of Dungowan Dam. Picture by Belinda Soole

THE FUTURE of a billion dollar project to supply the region with more water has been thrown into doubt by the change in state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.