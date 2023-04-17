THOUSANDS of dollars worth of life-saving equipment has been stolen from the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) and NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).
Oxley police are now investigating the theft from the Tambar Springs site, which was hit by thieves over the weekend.
Forensic officers combed the crime scene off the Black Stump Way and School Street on Monday, after volunteers discovered the doors to the shed had been forced on Sunday.
The Leader can reveal Oxley police are investigating whether the theft could be linked to spate of similar incidents last year in and around Tamworth.
"We believe this was a targeted incident and police are appealing for anyone that saw a suspicious vehicle in the area over that Thursday to Sunday timeframe," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader, adding they were investigating a number of leads.
Four RFS sheds were targeted by thieves last year, including some that were hit twice, in Gowrie, Loomberah and Duri.
"We're looking at all lines of inquiry, but it hasn't been discounted," Detective Darcy said.
Police said the stolen haul from Tambar Springs would have required a vehicle and possibly a trailer and are appealing for public help.
"A forensic analysis of that scene was conducted [on Monday] and we're awaiting the results of that as part of our investigation," Detective Darcy said.
"Anyone that saw any individuals or persons acting suspiciously, or in the vicinity, we would urge them to contact Oxley police."
The emergency service teams are now counting the cost of the theft after offenders stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from the emergency service vehicles.
Power saws, chainsaws, batteries, torches, drills and fuel were just some of the goods stolen by offenders, and it's the same essential equipment used to complete rescue jobs or clean-up sites after a natural disaster, such as a flood or fire.
NSW SES North Western Zone Commander Tammy Shepley said that both organisations were quite saddened by the break-in.
"It's an incredibly disappointing situation for the volunteers of both organisations who utilise this equipment when helping local communities during life-threatening situations," Mrs Shepley said.
The SES and RFS are two of the lead emergency service agencies in the rural area.
Despite the theft, the unit remains operational.
"The local SES unit remains ready and able to assist the local community in Tambar Springs in the event of an emergency," Mrs Shepley said.
Oxley police said investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information on the theft or any suspicious vehicles, or the location of the stolen goods, is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
