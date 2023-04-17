The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Oxley police investigate after vital equipment stolen from SES and RFS shed in Tambar Springs

Breanna Chillingworth
RC
By Breanna Chillingworth, and Rachel Clark
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The SES unit lost multiple pieces of equipment in the break-in including a powered saw pictured being used to compete a rescue. Picture supplied by Tambar Springs SES Unit
The SES unit lost multiple pieces of equipment in the break-in including a powered saw pictured being used to compete a rescue. Picture supplied by Tambar Springs SES Unit

THOUSANDS of dollars worth of life-saving equipment has been stolen from the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) and NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.