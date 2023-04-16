A WOMAN has narrowly avoided jail after being sentenced for hiding stolen firearms in her home and then trying to help her co-accused boyfriend flee Tamworth.
Zali May Judy Lake has been banned from contacting her now ex-partner Jayelem Cutmore who she claims was the one that got her tied up in the mess.
The 20-year-old was flanked by a family member in Tamworth Local Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing an unauthorised stolen firearm on the afternoon of June 30, last year, in Tamworth, namely a Marlin 30/30 calibre level action rifle; a Tikka .223 calibre bolt action rifle; and a Gamo .177 calibre air rifle.
She also pleaded guilty to hindering a police investigation by assisting and attempting to facilitate travel arrangements for Cutmore.
The court heard the co-accused including her ex, her brother and others remain before the court.
Legal Aid solicitor Wendy McAuliffe told the court that Lake had admitted to the joint possession of the guns and had taken responsibility, and had no breaches on bail since she was released in September, last year.
"She didn't necessarily have them under her control, but she is guilty of the offence," she told the court.
Ms McAuliffe said her client had had a troubled upbringing; had spent a little over two months in custody and "it was a sobering experience"; and had now found employment with a meat working company.
"It comes down to the relationship she was in," she told the court.
Ms McAuliffe said the hindering was "for a couple of hours" but they only got as far as Werris Creek
"It is not, the relationship is finished," she told the court.
"It was an unhealthy relationship."
The court heard Lake was on a good behaviour bond at the time, which magistrate Brett Thomas said was "breached in a serious way".
He said the offences of firearms in the community were "very serious", "particularly these ones".
He said her possession of them was "still is a serious example of criminality", and the "threshold [for jail] has been crossed" because of the number of firearms.
But he said the circumstances of the possession meant her sentence could be served in the community, if she had no association with Cutmore.
"That's what got Miss Lake into this position," Mr Thomas said in sentencing.
He put her on a 12 month intensive corrections order for the firearms offences and hindering police, which he said "was fairly serious" because she "was never going to be successful".
She's banned from having any contact with her ex-partner and must perform 100 hours of community service. He warned her if she breached the order she would go to jail.
Lake was arrested just before 10.30pm on June 30, last year by Tamworth detectives.
According to the agreed facts in sentencing, the three firearms and ammunition were just some of five guns stolen during a break-in at an Oak Street home in South Tamworth in March, last year. A robbery with dangerous weapon incident then occurred in Thompson Crescent the following day involving three men.
Strike Force Tabain - which was set up by Oxley detectives and the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad to investigate the incidents - raided Lake's Tingira Street home on June 30 that she shared with her brother and ex-partner and other family.
In her bedroom that she shared with her then partner, officers uncovered several firearms, gun parts, and ammunition.
Police then went to arrest her ex-partner later that night but he ran from officers in Goodwin Street.
Police have evidence Lake told her ex to come home "as she does not want to get charged". She and Cutmore arranged to go to Orange "to avoid the police that are pursuing them", facts state.
"The offender packs clothes for Cutmore and discusses 'going where they don't know anyone'. The offender and Cutmore arrange to get driven out of the area," court facts state.
Police then intercepted a Holden Colorado on the Gap Road at Werris Creek that night where Lake and Cutmore were arrested.
