The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Zali May Judy Lake sentenced for possessing stolen firearms in Tamworth but banned from contacting ex-partner Jayelem Cutmore

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
April 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the Oxley detectives who were investigating the incidents under Strike Force Tabain in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner
One of the Oxley detectives who were investigating the incidents under Strike Force Tabain in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A WOMAN has narrowly avoided jail after being sentenced for hiding stolen firearms in her home and then trying to help her co-accused boyfriend flee Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.