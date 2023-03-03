SENIOR police said an employee has been sacked and will front court in Tamworth after being charged with accessing classified information.
NSW Police confirmed late on Friday the 33-year-old woman - who was a civilian employee with Oxley police - was charged after a four-month police probe.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the woman's "employment has since been terminated" after she was served a notice to front court next month.
The woman was working for a specialist command when she is alleged to have unlawfully accessed restricted data held in the police computer system.
Police will allege in court the material was "sensitive" in nature and was distributed outside of the workplace.
Senior Oxley police investigators launched an investigation in October after a report to police.
Following months of investigations, the woman was served a court attendance notice for two counts of accessing or modifying restricted data held in computer, and public official unlawfully disclose information.
The woman has been ordered to front Tamworth Local Court in April.
