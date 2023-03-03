The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police civilian employee ordered to front Tamworth court on charges of accessing sensitive material

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 3 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:45pm
The woman was a civilian employee with Oxley police but will now front Tamworth court. Picture from file

SENIOR police said an employee has been sacked and will front court in Tamworth after being charged with accessing classified information.

