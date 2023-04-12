A COURT has heard an "offer" is being considered in the case of a Tamworth man who is accused of two robberies at gunpoint.
Corey James Hall did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday morning when his case was called and remains behind bars.
He's alleged to have been armed with a gun during robberies at Coffee Run on August 3, last year, as well as Domino's Pizza in West Tamworth on June 14.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Max Dixon told the court on Wednesday there were negotiations that were "continuing" in the matter.
"There is an offer still to be considered by the Crown," Mr Dixon told the court.
He said the DPP still needed to consider the offer and asked for an adjournment until later this month.
Legal Aid solicitor Adam Ryan said negotiations were ongoing and did not oppose the adjournment application.
The court was told a case conference between the Crown and the defence had been held in March, "after an earlier delay".
Hall has not been required to enter pleas to four charges before the court, including two counts of robbery armed with a dangerous weapon.
If found guilty of the offences, he faces a maximum of 25 years' imprisonment. He is also charged with taking and driving a stolen car, as well as a related charge of not keeping a firearm safely.
Magistrate Brett Thomas agreed to adjourn the matter to allow the parties to continue talks.
There was no application for bail during the mention on Wednesday and it was formally refused.
The court in Tamworth has previously been told the alleged hold-ups were captured on CCTV, last year.
Oxley police were called to Coffee Run in West Tamworth on the morning of August 3 after reports a gunman had smashed his way in through a window. It's alleged Hall threatened an employee and made demands for cash.
The employee was later hospitalised with shock.
Hall was arrested later that day and charged. He's been behind bars since.
He also stands accused of wielding a firearm and robbing Domino's Pizza in West Tamworth on the night of June 14, last year, after allegedly fleeing with the cash drawer.
