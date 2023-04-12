The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Corey James Hall's armed robbery charges for Tamworth businesses adjourned as lawyers consider offer on charges

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
April 12 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A COURT has heard an "offer" is being considered in the case of a Tamworth man who is accused of two robberies at gunpoint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.