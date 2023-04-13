THOUSANDS of people were without phone, internet and TV coverage for hours on Wednesday night after a "major power failure".
Just after 6pm on Wednesday, Telstra mobile coverage, NBN internet and fixed line services were cut out across the Tamworth region.
Free to air TV coverage for NBN and WIN channels were also affected.
Telstra's regional general manager for NSW Mike Marom said the outage was due to a "major power failure at the Tamworth Exchange".
"We are currently undertaking further investigations as to the cause," Mr Marom said.
"This morning our techs are checking that all services have recovered properly."
Telstra techs and electricians progressively restored services from 9:30pm on Wednesday.
During the outage, residents reported they dusted off the old DVD player, reached for their favourite boardgame, or cracked open a book to pass time.
Mr Marom said any calls made to triple zero during the outage were successfully connected through a "base station" or other carriers in the area.
Any customers still experiencing issues are encouraged to contact Telstra.
