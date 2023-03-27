The Northern Daily Leader
Guyon Gavin Scott in court for writing own prescriptions during stress of COVID-19 pandemic at Tamworth hospital

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 28 2023 - 5:30am
The doctor fronted Tamworth court. File picture
A SPECIALIST doctor who stole a colleague's prescription pad and prescribed himself medication was dealing with an "absolutely impossible workload" during COVID-19.

