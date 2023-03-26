COUNCIL staff relocating throughout the CBD has created a push for better parking.
Tamworth Regional councillors will vote at a meeting on Tuesday to install lined car parking on Marius Street and Bourke Street in a bid to benefit their own staff.
A report from the organisation's Local Traffic Committee, details plans to install line markings on both sides of Marius Street, between Brisbane and Darling streets, and on Bourke Street, from Kable Avenue to Marius Street.
"The line marking will help drivers by guiding them into parks at the required 60 degree angle," the report says.
"Ultimately compressing cars and creating more car parking opportunities."
READ ALSO:
The push to create more car parking has come after more than 280 staff were relocated to sites across the CBD, after asbestos was discovered at Ray Walsh House.
Staff have been relocated to the old Northern Daily Leader building, on the corner of Marius and Brisbane Street, and 127 Marius Street.
"With additional council and Department of Regional NSW staff utilising on-street car parks on Marius Street, it has been requested of council to install car park line marking on both sides of the road," the report says.
Council's 10-year 'CBD Parking Strategy', which was adopted in 2020, does not include line marking on Marius Street or Bourke Street.
When council first announced it's plans to relocate staff into the old Leader building, Cr Webb confirmed the organisation planned to lease the car park behind the Imperial Hotel, but further options for car parking closer to 179 Marius Street would be investigated.
Councillors will also vote on whether or not to install one new disabled car space outside of 141 Marius Street, and one new pram ramp.
This will ensure there is "ample parking opportunities" for the disabled, the report says.
The location for the disability and pram access was chosen because of the "grade" on the "associated verge".
If council votes to approve the car parking changes, supportive signage will also be installed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.