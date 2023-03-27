POLICE believe two break-ins at two Tamworth clubs overnight are linked.
The Oxley Proactive Crime Team (PCT) are hunting a number of offenders who officers believe broke into the South and West Tamworth Bowling Clubs in the early hours of Monday.
Parts of the clubs - off Margaret Street and the other on Belmore Street - were cordoned off on Monday morning.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said police were working with the club employees to determine what was taken in the break-ins.
"We believe they are connected, the two incidents, yes," he said.
Forensic police combed both crimes scenes on Monday, while the Proactive Crime Team was leading the investigation into who was behind it.
"Police are reviewing CCTV and multiple people we believe are involved," Detective Darcy said.
"Obviously anyone that saw anything in the early hours of Monday, in the vicinity of both those premises, we would urge them to contact Oxley police."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
