The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Tamworth doctor Guyon Gavin Scott has prescription case delayed in court

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The matter will go back to court next month. File picture

A COURT has heard the man charged with stealing a prescription pad and forging scripts was the "director of the intensive care unit" at Tamworth hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.