A COURT has heard the man charged with stealing a prescription pad and forging scripts was the "director of the intensive care unit" at Tamworth hospital.
Guyon Gavin Scott cannot practise medicine at the moment and was excused from appearing in Tamworth Local Court on Monday when his case was mentioned.
Defence solicitor Harry Pendlebury, acting as an agent for the 50-year-old's Newcastle-based lawyer, asked the court for a four-week adjournment.
He said a report the defence was seeking hadn't yet been finalised.
Magistrate Julie Soars agreed to set the matter down in Tamworth Local Court late next month, when the defence could make an application.
"It hasn't had too many mentions, I don't think," magistrate Julie Soars said. She adjourned the case.
Ms Soars asked what role Scott held, whether he was a chemist, as she flicked through the court documents.
"Director of the intensive care unit at Tamworth [Rural Referral] Hospital," she said.
Ms Soars ordered a full background report into the offending.
"These are serious matters," she said.
The court heard Scott had already pleaded guilty to larceny, relating to another doctor's $1 prescription pad, which was taken sometime between January and May, last year.
The court heard he had also admitted to four counts of forging or altering a prescription for a prescribed restricted substance; and two counts of uttering a forged or altered prescription.
Lawyers confirmed during a mention last month that 38 allegations against Scott, all relating to prescriptions, had been withdrawn in court.
The Leader revealed last year that Scott had been charged at Tamworth Police Station in September after an investigation by Oxley police.
He is not subject to any bail conditions.
The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) register of practitioners indicates the Medical Council of NSW "considered it appropriate" for Scott to be subject to a condition not to practise medicine.
It, and one other condition, will remain in place until the matter involving him is disposed of, or the conditions are reviewed, according to AHPRA.
Scott was first registered with AHPRA more than 20 years ago.
He holds specialty credentials in both emergency medicine and intensive care delivery.
