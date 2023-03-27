A MAN is in custody accused of two early morning armed hold-ups in Tamworth.
The 26-year-old was arrested within hours of the incidents which police allege involved a knife in Oxley Vale, and in South Tamworth on Sunday morning.
Police have been told the man followed a 34-year-old man after he left a service station on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
About 5.45am, he's alleged to have confronted the 34-year-old as he turned and walked along Scott Road.
Police allege the 26-year-old brandished a knife and demanded money, but later fled empty-handed.
READ ALSO:
Then, about 7am, police allege the same 26-year-old man entered a superette on Manilla Road at Oxley Vale.
It's the police case the man brandished a knife and demanded money.
Two female staff members were inside at the time and handed over a sum of cash before the man fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.
Police were alerted and set up crime scenes at both locations.
They then swooped before 11am, moving in on a 26-year-old man at a house in Cossa Street in West Tamworth.
"This was excellent work by our general duties police and detectives," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader.
"The crews that were working on Sunday moved quickly, and as a result of their investigations, it enabled them to make a quick arrest of a man in West Tamworth.
"He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged."
Police have recovered a weapon that they will allege was used in both armed hold-ups.
The 26-year-old is facing two charges of robbery armed with an offensive weapon and possessing a prohibited drug.
He's been refused bail to front Tamworth Local Court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.