The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League

Chris and Brendan Jarrett unite at OVA

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
March 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan and Chris Jarrett have helped Mushies win the Kevin Johnson Cup. Picture by Mark Bode

Their soccer adventure dates back to kicking a football together in the backyard of their Kootingal home 13 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.