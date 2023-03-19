Their soccer adventure dates back to kicking a football together in the backyard of their Kootingal home 13 years ago.
And on a unpleasantly hot day at Gipps Street, Chris and Brendan Jarrett were together again as their new club, Oxley Vale Attunga, did what they do best.
In his first assignment as OVA's assistant coach, Chris oversaw Mushies' Kevin Johnson Cup triumph.
The reigning premiers - undefeated in the Premier Division over the past three seasons - were undefeated over five games on Saturday and then beat Inverell 1-0 in the final. A Josh Bartlett strike sunk the visitors.
Chris joined his 17-year-old son at Mushies after Kootingal failed to field a Premier League side this season. He had coached the Kougars since their Premier League return in 2020.
It was at Kootingal last year that Brendan made his first-grade debut.
Last month, the Leader revealed that he had gone to OVA after he said a number of Mushies "reached out" to him, before Mushies coach Tim Coates offered him a first-grade spot.
So seeing the attacking midfielder among this band of high achievers, at the annual pre-season tournament, was expected.
But seeing his father there as OVA's new assistant coach was a surprise.
Chris said he followed his son to Mushies because it could be the teen's last year in Tamworth. Brendan is in year 12 at Oxley High.
"So I said, 'Well, I'll come over and support him'. Tim [Coates] was kind enough to say, 'Do you wanna give me a hand?' And I said, 'Sure.'"
"It's not something I would've thought last year," the dietician said of his move to Mushies.
But once Kooty didn't have a Premier League [side], it was a matter of saying, 'Well, do I coach at all?'
"So the offer [to come to OVA] was made early in the season for me. Once Brendan said 'Yes', I started opening up my options, and said, 'OK, that's fair enough [I'll come with him].'"
Chris said he had "a number of options" after the Kougars' demise.
"But, for me, being able to watch my son play every weekend was the easy decision to make."
"These guys [OVA] have been very respective and welcoming of Brendan and I," he also said, adding: "So we've felt at home from day one."
Read also:
Chris said he oversaw the side's Johnson Cup campaign so Coates could "have a bit of a break and have a different perspective" on the gun ensemble.
"Basically, it's a pretty easy job for me to run what's a really quality outfit," he said. "So it's not particularly hard work when you get given a thoroughbred."
On Saturday, OVA beat North Companions White and Souths United 3-1 and 1-0, respectively, before drawing 1-1 with Wee Waa and the beating Tamworth FC 4-1.
In the semi-finals, they drew 0-0 with Moore Creek and then won the penalty shootout.
Chris said he was "really impressed" with Mushies' "versatility and positive style of play throughout what was a long day".
OVA travel to East Armidale for a round one Premier League clash on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.