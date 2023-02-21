Variety is the order of the day at this year's Taste Tamworth festival, with 75 food vendors expected to attend.
Organisers said they're thrilled to see the event's return to March, being held from the 10th to the 19th for the first time in years due to COVID cancellations.
"It's great to have the Taste Tamworth festival back after four years, we had a little taste event in September, but this is back to the usual program," Tamworth Regional Council events officer Melanie Jenkins said.
Classic favourites are returning to this year's list of jam-packed events, including Sweet Street - a sugary afternoon of dessert stalls in the Fitzroy Street Plaza.
"Our key events are Sweet Street on March 11, the Laneway pop-up bar on March 17, and then we're finishing with Taste in the Park on March 17," Ms Jenkins said.
Masterchef contestant Reece Hignell will be on Sweet Street selling cakes from the menu of his Newcastle bakery, Cakeboi.
Mr Hignell will also be giving a masterclass on how to bake like a pro.
"I am so excited to be heading to Tamworth for Sweet Street and to check out so many hidden gems," Mr Hignell said.
Speaking of masterclasses, another set of newcomers to the festival are Ash and Steph from Rural Sisters, a company offering traditional Italian cooking classes to the Tamworth region.
"Italians are big on bringing people together and sharing traditions and culture. We're really excited to be sharing it with Tamworth," they said.
The sisters will be selling Italian sweets on Sweet Street and hosting pasta masterclasses on March 13 and 15.
The festival offers culinary delights for locals and tourists alike.
"It's a chance for new people to go to businesses they don't normally go to ... it's something new that they might not have experienced before," Ms Jenkins said.
Local businesses said the 10-day event is a great opportunity to increase their visibility and attract new customers.
"I would encourage other business owners to jump aboard because it's just a great event," co-owner of Sonny's Bakery and Café Anthony Daniels said
Other events to tantalise Tamworth's taste buds include The Press's cocktail masterclasses; a bottomless brunch at The Longyard; a gin experience at Tomm's Bar; a steak class with Jack's Creek; and Tamworth BBQ at The Welders' Dog; Spilt Milk's Cow to Cone gelato experience; a paint and sip class with Pinot and Picasso; and a big screen showing of 'Ratatouille' in Bicentennial Park.
"There's so much variety so you get to pick and choose what you really want, and everything's such an eye-appeal," Mr Daniels said.
The only event not on the menu is the Long Lunch, which was also cancelled last September due to lack of interest.
