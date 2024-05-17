A few minutes of pain to raise awareness for domestic violence

More than 20 Tamworth men have popped on a pair of high heels and walked a mile to raise awareness about domestic violence.
The 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' march, organised by the Tamworth Domestic Violence Committee, was held at Fitzroy Plaza on Friday, May 17.
It saw community members from all walks of life come together to start a conversation about domestic violence against women.
This is the second time Jamie Smith has participated in the event.
He said the topic is close to home.
"I suffered a bit of domestic violence growing up and it was done against my mother years ago," he said.
"I also have three daughters so it kind of hits home."
Meanwhile, first-time walker Declan Smith said it was "uncomfortable" to walk in heels, but it was only a few minutes of pain to raise awareness for a much bigger issue in our region.
More incidents of domestic violence occur in regional NSW on average than metropolitan Sydney.
Data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research reveals the 2023 domestic violence assault rate in Tamworth Regional was 788.9 incidents per 100,000 people.
Tamworth Domestic Violence Committee member, Natalie Ryan, said there has been "a significant rise in family and domestic violence".
"The pure numbers for this year alone, since January, and our rate was one woman every week, have gone to one woman every four days," she said.
Ms Ryan said the housing crisis in the North West escalates the situation.
"If a woman leaves the home and tries to find somewhere else for them to go, it can be quite challenging," she said.
"And trying to get the extra support they require to support again."
With a growing need for more support in the region, there are plans to build a new refuge for women and children.
Ms Ryan said it is anticipated the Tamworth facility will be up and running by the end of the year.
"The new refuge will provide five extra units for domestic violence on top of what we already have in place," she said.
"Our women and children refuge has five rooms and we then we have some stand alone villa's where we can have up to women."
