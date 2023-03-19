Residents of Hanging Rock do not need to worry about fire spreading into their backyards, thanks to timely intervention by the Tamworth Rural Fire Service (RFS).
The firefighters responded on Thursday to calls of a fire near the small town, 67km South of Tamworth and 10 km Southeast of Nundle.
The fire initially burned more than 24 hectares of land and a woolshed and in less than a day was contained to just over 12 hectares.
Crews from NSW RFS Tamworth District and state forest managers Forestry Corporation sent three trucks and multiple bulldozers to the scene, who were then supported by a waterbombing aircraft as the fire started in an inaccessible location.
Crews continue to patrol the fire and expect to fully extinguish it by Monday.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the RFS says it reminds residents who are starting a fire to ensure they have a fire permit, check the Fire Danger Rating before lighting and stay in attendance the entire time the fire is burning.
Fire crews have been battling dozens of fires across the state over the weekend as a heatwave engulfs NSW.
The RFS said hot and dry winds could've rapidly spread the fire to nearby homes in Hanging Rock had it not been quickly contained.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
