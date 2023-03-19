The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Nundle fire nipped in the bud by Tamworth RFS

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated March 19 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fire near Hanging Rock 10km Southeast of Nundle burned 60 acres of forest, including a wool shed, but was quickly brought under control. Picture supplied by

Residents of Hanging Rock do not need to worry about fire spreading into their backyards, thanks to timely intervention by the Tamworth Rural Fire Service (RFS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.