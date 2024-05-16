Gym owners put muscles together to offer dual-location membership

The merging of two popular Tamworth gyms will mean the best of both worlds for fitness enthusiasts.
Tamworth's functional training gym RevFit and 24/7 Active Fitness have brought their minds and muscles together to form the city's first one membership, two location model.
RevFit owner Adam Brook told the Leader the merger would mean members would have access to both a functional and commercial fitness space while still being part of the "one community".
"Fitness is different for everyone, and it means something different for everyone," Mr Brook said.
"Whatever your fitness journey is, whatever you're looking for, we want to have you covered and we want to help you."
Talks began between Mr Brook and Active owner Joshua Lawrence about six months ago.
Mr Lawrence said he'd always wanted to see the 24/7 gym, located at Tamworth Homespace on Goonoo Goonoo Road, expand to benefit more members.
"Rather than just getting another gym into, or partnering with a gym, it's making sure you've got the right community that works together, not just forcing something to happen," Mr Lawrence said.
With a membership base of about 1000 people at Active Fitness and 250 at RevFit, Mr Lawrence said he was excited to see the two communities come together.
"The goal is all about community ... you're not just a number," he said.
Under the dual location model, members will be able to enjoy more machine-based and free weight training at Active Fitness, and sign up for functional training classes and utilise free gym time at RevFit, located on Plain Street, Taminda.
"One community, two gyms, still locally owned," Mr Brook said.
Staff members will move between both facilities in a bid to open up doors for training and development.
One staff member who has reaped the rewards of working his way up the ranks of the fitness industry is RevFit's Brad Male.
Mr Male started at the gym when he was 15-years-old doing work experience while studying at Farrer Memorial Agricultural Highschool.
He crossed paths with Mr Brook after he returned to Tamworth about three years ago and has been working as a personal trainer at the gym ever since.
This week, he became a co-owner.
"As soon as I became a PT and fell in love with the job and what was involved in it, I knew I wanted to own a gym," the 22-year-old said.
The new gig will see Mr Male working alongside Mr Brook, and co-owner Paul Lawrence to manage the two locations.
"I'm excited to see where it goes, I've got some good role models around me," Mr Male said.
Current members of both Active Fitness and RevFit will have their memberships honoured and will soon have access to both locations.
A four-tier membership option will also open to new members in the coming weeks.
