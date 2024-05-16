The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Gym owners put muscles together to offer dual-location membership

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 17 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Active Fitness Tamworth's Joshua Lawrence and RevFit's Brad Male and Adam Brook. Picture by Peter Hardin
Active Fitness Tamworth's Joshua Lawrence and RevFit's Brad Male and Adam Brook. Picture by Peter Hardin

The merging of two popular Tamworth gyms will mean the best of both worlds for fitness enthusiasts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.