Property event raises $10,171 for charity helping sick kids, families

An event for property investors has also raised more than $10,000 for charity.
PRD Tamworth hosted the 'Creating Wealth Through Property' forum on Wednesday, May 15, which doubled as a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Tamworth.
In total $10,171 was raised for the charity, thanks to corporate sponsors and around 80 guests, who also gained valuable insight into the state of the economy and the national, regional and local property market from PRD's Chief Economist, Dr Diaswati Mardiasmo.
The biggest benefits to the property market from the budget, according to Dr Mardiasmo, were the initiatives focused on increasing the number of construction workers, whether locally or through migrants to ease significant pressure from the tight labour market in the construction industry, and $1billion to build roads and community infrastructure to support residential development.
Dr Mardiasmo told the forum she was disappointed the budget had failed to deliver any new announcements for the Build to Rent sector and "whilst it was good to see an increase in rent assistance, this would assist only a few Australians and did not provide wide spread support".
There was also no further assistance for investors from the budget, with cash rates now predicted not to be cut until mid 2025.
As for the charity, Program Support at Ronald McDonald House Tamworth, Elissa Veitch, said that with the generous funds donated, the House will have the ability to support 75 nights of accommodation for a family, or based on the average stay of 6.5 days, the contribution will provide support to approximately 12 families.
