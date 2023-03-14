The next big event on the Taste Tamworth festival calendar is happening on Friday night.
There are just a few tickets left to the Laneway Pop-Up Bar on March 17.
Organisers are expecting about 100 people to take part in the event.
Read more:
"We got good feedback on the event last year, so we're super excited for the pop-up bar this year," event coordinator Crystal Vero said.
Attendees can expect to be transported from the moment they step off the busy streets of Tamworth's CBD into a transient bar housed in a converted laneway.
"Guests will be greeted with beautiful dishes that are being provided by the Pig and Tinder Box Restaurant," Ms Vero said.
"An array of cocktails, wines and beers, all while enjoying a gorgeous night sky."
Local businesses are also hosting various workshops during the week, including a Tea Blending Workshop at Tomm's Bar, a Cow to Cone experience at Split Milk Bar, and a Jacks Creek steak masterclass with Tamworth BBQ.
On Sunday, Bicentennial Park will be packed to the hilt with tasty delights, for Taste in the Park, the largest and final event of the Taste Tamworth Festival.
More than 40 stallholders have registered. There will be food, fresh produce and craft beer stands to browse and enjoy.
Gates are open from 10am until 4pm. Entry is $2.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.