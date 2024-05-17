'Splashtacular win' for Moree with $10 million for new pool

Moree is finally getting a new pool, after the council was awarded almost $10 million for upgrade works to the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre.
The $9,641,761 grant will come from Round 1 of the federal government's Growing Regions program.
Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton said it was the "best news for the entire Moree community".
"I'm absolutely thrilled to see that Moree Plains Shire Council has been awarded a total of $9,641,761 for the long-awaited redevelopment of the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre," Mr Coulton said.
"The Moree community has been without a 50-metre pool for the past few years and this funding will finally allow Council to construct a new pool, in addition to a children's play area, a new grandstand and clubhouse."
Mr Coulton said it will mean local children will once again have an operational pool to learn to swim, train and compete in, as well as cool off during Moree's long, hot summers.
"For the past few years, local swimmers were having to travel 80 kilometres to Warialda to train, while schools have not been able to run swimming carnivals, putting Moree students at a significant disadvantage," he said.
"Moree is known for its beautiful artesian water and thanks to this funding, the MAAC will be able to be returned to its former glory as Moree's number one tourist attraction and a first-class thermal aquatic and wellness destination."
Council has also welcomed the news, describing it as a "splashtacular win".
Mayor Mark Johnson said it will be a "game-changer".
"We have been working hard to deliver this project and to receive this significant amount of funding, we can confidently work on the continuation of the project," Cr Johnson said.
Starting May 20, earthworks will begin on the location of the old 50-metre pool.
Moree Plains Shire Council was one of 40 successful applicants to receive funding from the Growing Regions Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.