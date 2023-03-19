The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police to finalise evidence in cases of James Bede Woodward and Jack Daniel Kelly, accused of violent South Tamworth robbery

Anna Falkenmire
Breanna Chillingworth
By Anna Falkenmire, and Breanna Chillingworth
March 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE are waiting on telephone intercept material and trying to get CCTV footage working before two Tamworth men accused of a violent robbery can have their cases progress.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.