POLICE are waiting on telephone intercept material and trying to get CCTV footage working before two Tamworth men accused of a violent robbery can have their cases progress.
James Bede Woodward and Jack Daniel Kelly, both aged in their 30s, remain on bail and did not appear in Tamworth Local Court when their matters were delayed for further evidence to be gathered.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court the briefs hadn't been finalised for either co-accused.
"It's not compliant, there are a couple of things outstanding," he said.
The court heard relevant phone call material from intercepts was being added, and CCTV had been provided from the Longyard Hotel, near the scene of the alleged attack, but it didn't work on the police systems.
"So the CCTV sounds like it has been provided, it's just not working on the other end," Sergeant Baillie said.
The same application for an adjournment was made in Woodward's case.
Magistrate Julie Soars said she'd heard similar issues during a mention last month, and marked both Kelly's and Woodward's cases must proceed when they next return to court in April.
The men have not been required to enter pleas to two counts each of aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm; as well as one count each of aggravated robbery with wounding.
The pair were arrested when police raided homes in Hall Street in East Tamworth, and Kuloomba Street in Hillvue, on October 27, last year, and have been on bail since.
A police strike force was set up in the wake of the alleged aggravated robbery, which police said left two people in hospital with injuries.
In October, last year, Strike Force Coughlin released CCTV from South Tamworth McDonald's which showed two men walking to the fast food restaurant on the night of June 30.
Investigators said the alleged victims, aged 32 and 44, left McDonald's, off Ringers Road, about 11pm.
The police case is that the two accused followed the alleged victims as they walked along Goonoo Goonoo Road and then set upon them near Greg Norman Drive.
The men are accused of bashing the 32-year-old and 44-year-old and demanding their wallets. Police allege the co-accused punched the pair and ripped one of their shirts off, then fled with cash and other items.
Anna Falkenmire
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
