A MAN who hired a people-mover that was stashed full of cash and almost 140g of the drug ice in Tamworth said he was only helping a mate who was doing a drug deal.
Abdul Wasim Kherkhah walked from a Sydney court on Monday afternoon for the drug supply charge almost two years on from his arrest in a West Tamworth street.
Kherkhah was the last of the co-offenders to be sentenced after Oxley police uncovered $71,000 in cash and 139.8g of methylamphetamine in Aberdeen Street on the night of March 22, 2021.
The court heard he hired the Toyota Tarago for 48 hours which was seen travelling to Tamworth, before Oxley police saw it parked on Aberdeen Street.
The occupants said they were holidaying in Tamworth, but police noticed there was no luggage, before they claimed to be waiting for a friend who was "smoothing over" a domestic argument at a nearby pub.
Police were "suspicious" and had cause to search the vehicle, uncovering the stash of cash and drugs before four people were arrested.
One of the four said they were in Tamworth to buy a car and that's what the cash was for but she had no details on what car or where.
In sentencing, Judge Stephen Hanley said there was "no evidence of any sophistication before me" in the deal.
"[In his letter to the court] he was assisting his friend [Ali] Anvar, who he had gone to Tamworth with," he detailed, for a deal.
He said there was "no evidence linking him to the supply" of the drugs, "other than the mixed DNA" on the handle of a cash bag.
Judge Hanley said Kherkhah had convictions for robbery with a weapon, conspiracy and possessing a pistol; but suffered PTSD and complex trauma from his upbringing in Afghanistan, where he was beaten by the Taliban; and a serious motor vehicle crash which had seen him self-medicating with alcohol and drugs.
"I'm satisfied he is remorseful," he said, finding "this was aberration".
He imposed an 18-month intensive corrections order - or jail term in the community - but reduced it to 16 months because Kherkhah had already served two months behind bars.
He said regional communities "had a serious problem with methylamphetamine" and warned Kherkhah "this is a sentence of jail to be served in the community".
Defence barrister Ian Lloyd submitted an apology letter from his client as well as medical and doctors' reports.
Kherkhah's phone was seized but police found no evidence or links of drug supply on it, Mr Lloyd said.
There was no DNA linking him to the bag of drugs but he pleaded guilty to taking part in the supply.
"He said it was his friend Ali Anvar doing a deal that night," Mr Llyod told the court, acknowledging his "client had touched something at some time".
"By driving him he was obviously assisting him."
The court heard police also uncovered seven mobile phones and a drug "tick list" as well as the cash and drugs.
Kherkhah's DNA was found "on the handle of the plastic bag which contained an amount of cash, it's a mixed profile".
Kherkhah was given a 10 per cent discount for his late plea of guilty last year to taking part in the supply of methylamphetamine.
As part of the order, he will be supervised by Community Corrections; must perform 50 hours of community service; and must not commit any offences.
The court heard Kherkhah had stayed out of trouble since his release on bail; could work for a family member; was already a father and expecting a child.
Anvar and Connors have already been sentenced to ICOs or jail sentences after pleading guilty in Tamworth District Court last year.
