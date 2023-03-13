EXHAUSTED fire crews who have been battling blazes on multiple fronts for weeks have been stood down after welcome rain hit the firegrounds.
Crews from across the North West and New England have been fighting fires near Mount Kaputar, near Narrabri, Barraba, as well as in the Gwydir area, Stannifer and several across the Northern Tablelands.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Chief Superintendent Heath Stimson said many crews have now returned home after the weekend rain.
"The rain has done wonders, we're watching now Thursday through to Sunday where we're likely to see warm conditions and low humidity, which is a concern," he said on Monday.
"The rain was widespread, with patchy falls, and certainly is good news for Kaputar, Gwydir and Narrabri where we have had those bigger blazes."
Superintendent Stimson said crews were still working on a hard containment line around a fire in the Barrington area in Upper Hunter, but others were resting after the relentless lightning strikes and fire callouts in recent weeks.
"All the lightning strikes across the region in the last few weeks, that rain will help anything that's been smoulder," he said.
Superintendent Stimson said crews were now watching the weather predictions expected from Thursday and into the weekend.
"We might see that high and extreme fire danger rating with the warm conditions and low humidity," he said.
Superintendent Stimson said total fire bans could be on the cards, depending on the weather forecast.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
